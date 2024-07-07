BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $31.26 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.43% of Fluor worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 1,109,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

