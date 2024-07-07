BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $35.90 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $35,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,471,000 after buying an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,758. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.63 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

