BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $36.46 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $36,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,826. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

