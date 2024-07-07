BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $40.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $40,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $261.37. 303,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,762. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.