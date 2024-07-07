BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $81.84 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,835 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $81,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.67. The company had a trading volume of 712,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,019. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $212.39 and a twelve month high of $266.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.