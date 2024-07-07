BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $21.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,551.55. The stock had a trading volume of 108,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,658. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $776.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,555.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,361.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

