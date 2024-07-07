BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $41,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

IQV traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

