BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,475 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $92,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,522,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,625. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.