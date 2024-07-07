BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 1,097,179 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $104,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,192,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. 5,656,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.