BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 46,464 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of Manhattan Associates worth $30,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,222. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average is $231.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

