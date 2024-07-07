BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 78,316 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Allstate were worth $37,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.43. 920,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

