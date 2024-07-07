BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 338.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997,841 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 1.87% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $108,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

