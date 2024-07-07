BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Ventas worth $31,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 40.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 334,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 95,821 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $52.45. 1,598,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,026. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -276.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $52.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

