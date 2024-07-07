BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 443.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $83,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,854,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

