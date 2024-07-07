BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $100,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 123,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KMB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,259. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
