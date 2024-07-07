BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Waters were worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.