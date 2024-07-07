BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 42,879 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $39,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 176,115 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of VICI stock remained flat at $27.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,528,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

