BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $270.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

