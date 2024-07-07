Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 123,017 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 123,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,447,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,164.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

