Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 143,288 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 143,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $166,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,324,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,944.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard bought 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

