Braemar Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,563% compared to the typical volume of 128 call options.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 14.6 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 380,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.