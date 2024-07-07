Brian Grassadonia Sells 1,889 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

