Brian Grassadonia Sells 1,889 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08.

NYSE SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

Block ( NYSE:SQ ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

