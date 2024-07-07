Brokerages Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Target Price at $22.57

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACRV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

ACRV stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

