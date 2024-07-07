Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $114.00

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.