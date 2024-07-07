Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $321.71

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AON opened at $295.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.78. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AON will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

