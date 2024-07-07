Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $3,112.71

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,112.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,815.00 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,882.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,871.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

