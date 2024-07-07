Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $26.29

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 4,716,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,433,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,154,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

