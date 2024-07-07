Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$106.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.40.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$84.67 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$94.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$82.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.