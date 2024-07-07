Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $43.88

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

BP stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC raised its stake in BP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in BP by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

