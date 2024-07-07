Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$69.27

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.27.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CM opened at C$65.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.