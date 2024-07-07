Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $142.45

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.68 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

