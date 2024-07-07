Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $57.83

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

