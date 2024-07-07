Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $42.00

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

EVH opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

