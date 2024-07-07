Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $254.00

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

ITW opened at $233.14 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

