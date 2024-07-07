Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $19.27

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after buying an additional 884,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

