Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $52.25

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lumentum by 714.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lumentum by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

