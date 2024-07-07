Brokerages Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) PT at $33.25

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

NAMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $15,018,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 129.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

