Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$19.67

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.67.
NFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current year.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
