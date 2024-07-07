Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $97.75

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,769. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $92.51 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

