Brokerages Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Target Price at $27.22

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Safehold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 372.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 46,735 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 544,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

