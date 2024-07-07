Brokerages Set SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT at $68.83

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

