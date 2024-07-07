Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $102.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
