Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $102.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

