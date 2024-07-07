Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.47

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.47 and last traded at C$20.47, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Callidus Capital Stock Up 2,666.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

