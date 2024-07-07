Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) CAO Sells $25,508.84 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Canoo Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Stories

