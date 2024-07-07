Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives $23.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

