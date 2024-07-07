Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 114.5% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 52,919 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 325,468 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,767,000 after buying an additional 71,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $28,418,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $467.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.75 and its 200 day moving average is $413.04.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

