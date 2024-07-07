Carret Asset Management LLC Has $30.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.