Castle Biosciences’ (CSTL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.40% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CSTL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The company has a market cap of $480.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 132,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
