Castle Biosciences’ (CSTL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.40% from the company’s previous close.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The company has a market cap of $480.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,827 shares of company stock valued at $785,795. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 132,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.