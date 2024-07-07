Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th

Shares of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

Get Catheter Precision alerts:

Catheter Precision Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN VTAK opened at $0.35 on Friday. Catheter Precision has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catheter Precision had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1,559.68%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Catheter Precision will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catheter Precision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catheter Precision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.