Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.77

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.76. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 304,776 shares.
Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.